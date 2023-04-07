JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In observance of Good Friday, area Christians gathered to participate in cross walks that were held throughout the region.
About two dozen people participated in the East Hills cross walk that began at Beulah United Methodist Church in Dale Borough and ended at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township.
Pastor Wanick Fayette, of Beulah United Methodist Church, said the cross walk is an amazing experience for those involved.
“Jesus says, ‘If any man wishes to follow me, he must take up his cross and die daily,’ ” he said. “Symbolically, we’re taking up our cross and walking the three miles up to our final destination. It’s significant for everyone who takes part in it because they get to physically participate in carrying the cross of Christ.”
Fayette said the walk is somber, but also joyous.
“For those who examine their hearts in this moment, it can be very somber to think about what it would have been like for Jesus,” Fayette said. “The joy is we know what’s ahead of us. This struggle, this hard time right now, is not eternal. This is just part of it.”
Other procession stops included Homestead Avenue United Methodist Church, Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren, Oakland United Methodist Church, the parking lot at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church and the Bel Air Plaza parking lot, where walkers participated in prayer and Scripture readings.
“This is preparation for Sunday,” Fayette said. “This is the Lord’s day. This is Easter. He defeated death and rose from the grave, and this is something to celebrate.”
Hazel Snyder, of Geistown, has taken part in the cross walk for many years.
“It’s a good experience and a challenge,” she said. “I think about Christ dying for us and giving his life. I think about what Jesus has done for me in my life and everything that he’s given me.”
Richland Township resident Missy Brodt was participating in her first cross walk.
“It sounded interesting to me and something to do to show our love for God,” she said. “Good Friday is a very emotional day and it’s a day of reflecting on what was actually given up for us, and we’re here to show our appreciation for that. I’m excited about it and anxious to see what we’re going to learn.”
Sherry Wilson, of Johnstown, said she was hoping for a peaceful and serene walk with people who feel the same way she does.
“I’m focused on what the Lord has done for us on this day,” she said. “Emotionally, it’s just such a good feeling to be able to do this on Good Friday.”
Elsewhere in the area, Forest Hills Ministerium’s cross walk began at Sidman United Methodist Church and included stops in South Fork for Scripture readings.
Windber Ministerium’s cross walk began at Calvary United Methodist Church and included 14 stops, with each one representing a different part of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.