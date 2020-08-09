Rick and Bill Wissinger did not know much about ax throwing.
But the father and son wanted to start a new and different kind of business in the Johnstown area. So, after considering their options, they decided to open Steel City Axe, a venue with a dozen bullseye wooden targets where people can throw axes, similar to a game of darts.
“We thought it would be a great opportunity to bring something really exciting to the area,” Bill Wissinger said.
The business, located at the Geistown Cloverleaf, opened on June 20, originally with a different name.
Since then, many first-timers have given ax tossing a try.
Beginners are provided instructions.
“One of our principles is it’s a family atmosphere,” Bill Wissinger said.
“We like to really try to help the people that come here succeed. There are some people that can go in, and throw an ax and stick it their first time. But then there are some people that take 40 tries. We like to really try to make people successful when they come here to even enjoy it more.”
Rick Wissinger added: “Our mission statement is we want everybody to leave here with a smile. We feel we’ve been pretty successful with that so far.”
For those looking to take a more serious interest in the sport, Steel City Axe, which is associated with the World Axe Throwing League, plans to hold four leagues per year.
“There are so many different aspects of it,” Bill Wissinger said.
“There’s the competitive aspect. There’s just to come out, and have fun, and hang out with your friends and throw some axes.”
