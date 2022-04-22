JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although normally a quiet place, the Cambria County Library will soon be filled with the sounds of music and activity.
The 19th annual Night Music @ the Library fundraiser will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
It will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy food, beverages and live musical performances throughout three floors at the library.
“This originated as a fundraiser, but almost as importantly, it’s a way to get people into the library and thinking about our space in a different way,” said Ashley Flynn, library director.
“Sometimes people still think of libraries as places with nothing but books, but we’re a lot more than that,” she said.
“Being able to do something a little different or unexpected can open people’s minds to the variety of resources and services that we offer. This is a fun way to get people into the space.”
This year’s event marks the return of the in-person format.
“We are thrilled to be able to welcome everyone back for the Night Music that they’ve known and loved,” Flynn said.
“If you haven’t attended Night Music @ the Library, it’s a great year to experience it.
“There have been several additions to our staff, as well as updates to our second floor that will give the event a fresh, new look.”
In 2021, the library offered a modified drive-through version of the event – Night Music 2 Go – that was met with a positive response.
“That was something that was never done before and we had good support from the community, but that in-person vibe was definitely missing and it will be great to have that back this year,” Flynn said.
“It’s such a good feeling to have the building full of people again and we’re looking forward to the fun of this night.”
Performers for the evening will be Midnight Acoustic, playing classic and current rock and pop music on the first floor, and The Moores, entertaining with a combination of Americana, classic rock, country and disco on the third floor.
“We usually have three bands, but we were hearing from people that sometimes the music had been too loud, so in response to that, we’re keeping the second floor sort of the quiet floor for dessert and conversation,” Flynn said.
“Sometimes people are coming just for the music, but often people are coming to connect with each other, and having a conversation can be hard with a live band.”
When choosing the musical acts, she said they are looking for diversity.
“We want there to be something for everyone,” Flynn said.
“We try to get groups that have a broad appeal, and we know what types of bands our primary demographic has responded well to in the past. We’re looking for good, all-around variety bands and usually the classic rock music does pretty well.”
A basket raffle by the Friends of the Library will be held in the community room on the first floor.
Twenty-five baskets are expected to be chanced off. Tickets are $1 each or a sheet of 25 for $20.
Throughout April, the baskets are on display in the library’s used bookstore and people can purchase tickets in advance leading up to the event.
“There’s some really lovely baskets that people have donated,” Flynn said.
“They are high-quality baskets valued at $25 or more.”
Tickets will be drawn at 9 p.m. and winners don’t need to be present.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
New this year, attendees will be able to capture the excitement of the evening in photos with the new green screen in the children’s department.
“The staff has become really good at doing photos with the green screen, and we think we can really do nice group photos for people and we can put them on a cool background that fits the Night Music theme and vibe,” Flynn said.
“We hope folks will enjoy that as sort of a souvenir part of the evening.”
Food and beverages, which are included in the ticket price, will feature a menu of signature hors d’oeuvres provided by Ace’s that includes sweet and sour meatballs, appetizer-style stuffed chicken breast, halupki, meatballs, vegetable crudite, a meat and cheese display with fresh berries, and a dip bar, featuring hummus, Buffalo chicken dip and spinach and artichoke dip. A variety of desserts will also be offered.
Proceeds will benefit library operations.
“This is a significant way to help us balance the budget,” Flynn said.
“Whenever we are looking at how to meet rising costs for all of our overhead and supplies and make sure we’re able to maintain a very high quality of services and resources, this goes a long way in helping us get there and makes up for any budget shortfalls.
“We’ve also increased our programming over the years, especially for teens and adults, so funds generated through Night Music go a long way in letting us expand our services.”
General admission tickets are $45. VIP tickets are also available for $55 and offer a half hour of early access to the event.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Tickets can be purchased online at cclsys.org/events, at the library’s circulation desk or at the door.
For more information, call 814-536-5131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.