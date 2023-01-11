JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This ice festival is going back to prehistoric times.
“Jurassic Somerset” is the theme for the 28th annual Fire & Ice Festival, which will be held Friday through Sunday in Uptown Somerset.
“The festival is a very long and established community event,” said Kelley Duppstadt, community event coordinator for Somerset Inc., which sponsors the festival. “The ‘Jurassic Somerset’ theme came about because the committee and volunteers were interested in doing something fun and different. The thought of turning Uptown Somerset into ‘Jurassic Somerset’ just took on a life of its own.”
The event will feature ice carvings, an ice slide, fireworks, a fire dancing troupe, live musical entertainment, an indoor marketplace, carriage rides, a 5K run/walk, a scavenger hunt, a story stroll, a train display, a used book sale, food trucks, vendors, a chili cook-off, jugglers, the Fireside Lounge and activities for children.
Employees of Pittsburgh-based Mastro Gourmet Quality Ice will carve 52 sculptures for the festival. The carvings will relate to the prehistoric festival theme. Mastro employees will offer two live carving events on Friday and Saturday.
“A lot of these sculptures are taking up to eight hours per sculpture to carve because the dinosaurs are very intricate,” said Regina Coughenour, executive director of Somerset Inc. “The sculptures appear as intricately carved glass and they are incredible. They’re going to be really interesting.”
This year’s Fire & Ice Festival pin features the “Jurassic Somerset” logo. The pin costs $6 and gives people free admission to larger events throughout the weekend. Pins can be purchased at festival headquarters, 109 E. Main St., and at other locations around town.
“You can start your day at headquarters and pick up your pin, map and schedule so you can make sure you are able to visit all of the things we have planned throughout the weekend,” Duppstadt said. “At headquarters, we’ll have pins from past years if someone is missing one from their collection, as well as Fire & Ice swag.”
A highlight of the festival is the firework display that will light up the night sky at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Diamond.
“The fireworks kicks off our festival weekend,” Duppstadt said. “The streets will be packed and we close the Diamond down so everyone gets a perfect view. It’s always amazing to see fireworks over our historic town.”
New this year will be Carnegie Museum of Natural History, with its dinosaur mini-museum, and Marie Exotics Reptile Rescue’s hands-on reptile encounter.
Duppstadt said that one of the festival’s goals is to highlight what Somerset has to offer.
“We want to show that our community comes together and enjoys all the seasons,” Duppstadt said. “Our hope is to showcase that Somerset County in the winter is a beautiful place and we want to share that.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.somersetinc.org or www.facebook.com/FireIceFestival.
