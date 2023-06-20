SOMERSET, PA. – The Somerset County Commissioners Office’s top office administrator is departing.
Sonya Augustine, who has served as chief clerk since 2013, and Amanda Custer, assistant chief clerk, both tendered resignations, marking the first departures in an office that saw two of its three commissioners defeated last month in the May primary.
Augustine’s resignation is effective June 30, the board said during Tuesday’s meeting.
In a statement on Tuesday, Augustine said she was offered an “excellent opportunity” outside Somerset County government “that I feel is best for me personally and professionally.”
Custer also had her resignation approved by the county on Tuesday, effective July 7.
Augustine has decades of experience in the commissioner’s office, originally working as an assistant chief clerk until 2013.
Augustine said she is proud that she was able to work under different commissioners boards over the years to meet the county’s needs – and that “it truly has been an honor to serve the county commissioners and the residents of Somerset County over the past 22 years.”
As chief clerk, Augustine oversees meeting preparation and bidding requirement matters for the commissioner’s office, manages the county website and serves as secretary of the retirement board. Augustine also handles record requests as Right-To-Know officer and assists the fiscal department with budget preparation.
Somerset County Commissioners Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Colleen Dawson and Gerald Walker said the board wishes Augustine well, but the county will miss her experience and “institutional knowledge” of county operations – traits that aren’t easily replaced.
“We all wish her the best of luck in future endeavors, and we’re sure she’ll excel wherever she decides to go,” Tokar-Ickes said.
Augustine is leaving an office that is likely to see plenty of change at year’s end.
Of the county’s three current elected commissioners – Walker, Dawson and Tokar-Ickes – just one was among the four candidates who won spots on the fall ballot following a heated election year that saw the commissioner’s office under frequent criticism in meetings and online.
Republicans Brian Fochtman, the county’s prothonotary, and Irv Kimmel captured Republican bids, while Democrat James Shepley won a spot alongside Tokar-Ickes on their party’s ticket.
Tokar-Ickes said the board recognizes that filling the role of chief clerk is paramount, not just for their board, but also the incoming one and the county itself.
That’s why they have extended an offer to commissioner candidates – Brian Fochtman, Irv Kimmel and James Shepley – to participate in the search for a new clerk, she said, which would include reviewing resumes, conducting interviews and discussing the salary range, she said.
Shepley said he appreciated the gesture, saying he, Fochtman and Kimmel discussed the idea on Tuesday.
Fochtman said he and Kimmel are also planning to be involved.
“It makes sense for all of us,” Shepley said.
