A Somerset-area man was charged after crashing his car at a high rate of speed into a utility pole on Route 281, causing an outage in Somerset Township on Friday, state police said.
Carlos Gonzales Mompie, 29, is suspected of driving under the influence during the wreck, Trooper Chad Howell wrote in a release to media.
According to police, Mompie was heading north on Route 281 in Somerset Township when his Acura left the right-hand side of the road and hit a wooden pole. The impact caused his vehicle to deflect across the road and strike another utility pole, which downed power lines following the impact.
Mompie was also being cited for a vehicle code violation for failing to drive his vehicle at a safe speed.
It was believed he suffered a minor injury, but he refused transport, police wrote.
