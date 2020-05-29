SOMERSET – A Somerset woman was sentenced on Friday to state prison for the fatal overdose of a Jenner Township woman last year, authorities said.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Tara Lee Burnsworth, 36, of the 300 block of West Fairfield Street, to serve six to 12 years in state prison for the Jan. 27, 2019, death of Samantha Jo Humbert, 32.
Burnsworth was one of five people charged in connection with Humbert’s death.
Court documents show that Lisa Henry, 38, of Hooversville, bought six stamp bags of heroin from Burnsworth at a Somerset Borough hotel. State police in Somerset said that Humbert was unable to leave her home because she was on electronic monitoring.
Troopers believe Humbert injected herself with the heroin which cased her death.
Troopers used a search warrant to seize suspected heroin from the hotel room. The stamp bags recovered from Burnsworth had the same markings as the stamp bags from the overdose scene.
Others charged in the case were Christopher Beggs, 37 of Somerset, Ian Koval, 33, of Friedens, and Henry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.