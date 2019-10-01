One person was killed Tuesday morning on Route 30 in a Laurel Mountain crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle, responders said.
The crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. near Walat's in Ligonier Township, just west of the Somerset County line, Somerset County 911 officials indicated.
Jennerstown Fire Department was sent to the scene and temporarily shut down the road in both directions before reopening it Tuesday afternoon.
Staff with the Westmoreland County Coroners Office confirmed a death investigation was underway but additional information could not be provided as of 2:15 p.m. because family had not yet been notified.
