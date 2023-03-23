SOMERSET, Pa. – Through a worldwide pandemic and a national staffing crisis, the former Somerset Hospital’s total staff has increased by nearly 7% since merging into the UPMC Health System four years ago.
UPMC Somerset President Andrew Rush used that statistic Thursday during the hospital’s annual public meeting as an example of how the Pittsburgh giant continues to improve local health care.
“At a time when many hospitals are losing staff, we instead have grown,” Rush said. “We have grown with people who take care of our patients.”
The affiliation has increased the local hospital’s staff by 70 employees.
The next statistic illustrates the challenge faced by hospitals during the staffing shortage:
“Since 2021, we have had 216 new hires,” Rush said. “We have one of the lowest turnover rates in the system.”
That means a vast majority of the new hires replaced former employees who left, he acknowledged. Many older workers decided to retire, while others stepped back to care for family during the height of the pandemic.
Some nurses and technologists left for higher pay by joining agencies that supply hospitals with temporary staff. In December, UPMC introduced its own in-house traveling nurse agency where staff nurses can fill in at other hospitals in the 40-hospital system.
Highlighting Somerset’s “big wins,” Rush:
• Lauded the system for bringing back cancer care to the community with a $4 million UPMC Hillman Cancer that opened last summer.
• Outlined plans for $16 million, 24-bed expansion to UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes drug rehabilitation center.
• Displayed photos of construction that will more than double the size of a current primary care practice at Davidsville.
• Announced a new lease that will bring UPMC doctors to Laurelview Village in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
• Listed several medical specialties and expanded telemedicine added locally with UPMC experts coming from Pittsburgh in person or through virtual visits.
“UPMC prides itself on bringing care to the communities they partner with and they have done exactly that, Rush said.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom attended the event. He said UMPC’s investments have brought benefits beyond health care.
“Jobs support jobs,” Aldom said, adding that patients from a wider area are choosing UPMC Somerset for care.
“We are tracking health care patterns, and we are seeing it change,” he said.
