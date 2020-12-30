A Philadelphia man was jailed Wednesday, accused of transporting more than $30,000 worth of drugs on the turnpike in Somerset County, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers stopped a blue Honda Accord at mile marker 119 in Stonycreek Township late Tuesday for having tinted windows.
Troopers said they could smell the odor of marijuana as they approached the vehicle, and detained the driver, 45-year-old Adrian Nater Alicea.
A drug-sniffing dog was brought in after Nater Alicea refused to allow them to search the vehicle.
Troopers said they executed a search warrant and found 300 grams of suspected cocaine.
The drug has an estimated street value of $30,000. They also found a small amount of marijuana, hashish and rolling papers, the complaint said.
Nater Alicea was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and was sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.