Somerset Trust will celebrate National FinTech Day and the bank’s 130th anniversary on Friday.

The public is invited to attend the celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bank’s main office, 151 W. Main St. in Somerset.

The event will feature a carnival setting with financial technology demonstrations, virtual reality experiences, local student robotics team and a digital selfie experience.

A 47-foot high Ferris wheel will also be showcased to commemorate the time period of when the bank was founded in 1889.

