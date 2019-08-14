Somerset Trust will celebrate National FinTech Day and the bank’s 130th anniversary on Friday.
The public is invited to attend the celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bank’s main office, 151 W. Main St. in Somerset.
The event will feature a carnival setting with financial technology demonstrations, virtual reality experiences, local student robotics team and a digital selfie experience.
A 47-foot high Ferris wheel will also be showcased to commemorate the time period of when the bank was founded in 1889.
