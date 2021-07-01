SOMERSET – As president of Somerset Trust Company, T. Jeff Cook has often compared his vision for the company to a long-distance run.
"We're marathoners, not sprinters – we are in it for the long haul," Cook has often told staff.
Jeff Cook began his career with the bank after spending seven years in private law. He worked alongside his brothers, Andy and G. Henry Cook for decades, overseeing lending and in-house legal affairs.
His family's measured approach has been exemplified by the growth Somerset Trust has undergone during his 36 years with the company, bank officials said.
When he first began serving as its general counsel in 1986, the company had three locations and 76 employees. Today, it has grown to 40 locations, $1.7 billion in assets and a staff of 475.
Jeff Cook marked his last day Thursday, officially handing the reigns to the Cook family's sixth generation, the company announced in a release to media.
“There are big shoes to fill. Our dad and our uncles set a high bar when it comes to growing the bank, and it’s an honor have the opportunity to follow their lead," said Tyson Cook, who will oversee the company's commercial lending.
CEO Sean Cook, who now also serves as president, and their sister Allison (Cook) Hoffman oversees the Somerset Trust's marketing area.
The company's roots date back to 1889 after originally being founded by the Scull/Cook families in Somerset County.
“I am very proud of what the fifth generation was able to accomplish,” Jeff said. “I also have great confidence in the sixth generation and am excited to see what they will do.”
Outside the bank, Cook has served as a member of the Somerset County Bar Association, Somerset Area School Board and Somerset County Habitat for Humanity.
Now living in Ligonier, he has served as president of the Ligonier Country Market and as a board member for Fort Ligonier.
Somerset Trust has branches in seven counties spanning parts of two states – Somerset, Cambria, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Bedford counties in Pennsylvania, and Garrett and Allegany counties in Maryland.
Cook said he will remain on Somerset Trust's Board of Directors.
