JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College has received a $10,000 donation from Somerset Trust Co.
John Kubinsky, vice president and commercial credit officer for the business, presented the check to support the school foundation’s annual Giving Campaign, which funds student scholarships, emergencies and individual program and classroom needs.
Kubinsky also serves on the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation board and governance committee.
This year’s fundraiser goal is $30,000 and will continue through June.
For more information or to donate, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/donate.
