State troopers in Somerset reported on Tuesday that they’re looking for the owner of a safe that was found on Thursday evening by the side of a Somerset Township road.
The safe is approximately 18 inches long and 10 inches wide. It is black in color, with a handle and a single key slot on the front. It was found near the intersection of Red Goose Road and Blossom View Heights, approximately 10 feet from the edge of Red Goose Road, at around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information on who the safe belongs to is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Platt at the state police barracks in Somerset.
Platt noted that anyone who comes forward to claim the safe will be required to bring the key that opens it.
