SOMERSET, Pa. – Entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks, health screenings and a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Uptown Somerset will celebrate the community hospital’s 100 years serving the community.
The former Somerset Hospital was launched in 1921 by members of the community who rallied under the direction of the Rev. I. Hess Wagner, president of the Somerset Chamber of Commerce. They raised $40,000 to purchase and remodel a private hospital.
For the next 98 years, Somerset Hospital grew and added programs that transformed the original 15-bed hospital to deliver high-quality health care to the patients and communities it served, hospital officials said.
On Feb. 1, 2019, Somerset Hospital integrated with Pittsburgh-based UPMC to became UPMC Somerset. The integration brought with it a $45 million pledged investment over the next 10 years to further expand its robust health care services.
As UPMC Somerset, the organization has recruited many new specialists, expanded access to primary care and implemented new services, such as minimally invasive spine surgery, according to hospital leaders.
