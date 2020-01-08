This winter festival is celebrating a chilly milestone.
“Best of 25 Years” will serve as the theme of the 25th annual Fire & Ice Festival, which will be held Jan. 17 through 19 throughout Uptown Somerset.
“This is a big year for us, and we’re reflecting on the past and highlighting the most meaningful parts of the festival that make it special,” said Regina Coughenour, executive director of Somerset Inc., which sponsors the festival. “This is the premier winter festival in Somerset County and definitely one of the largest festivals in the county, so with the theme we want to highlight what made people get those warm and fuzzy feelings and bring back some memories.”
The event will feature ice carvings, fireworks, an outdoor ice skating rink, live entertainment, train display, several contests, vendors and activities for children.
“The festival grows year after year and we’re seeing people coming from out of the area solely for the festival to see what we have to offer,” Coughenour said. “Fire & Ice wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t set in this really special, charming town and it just comes alive for the festival.”
Employees of Pittsburgh-based Mastro Gourmet Quality Ice will carve 50 sculptures for the festival.
The carvings will showcase some of the favorite sculptures from the past 25 years.
“You’re going to see some recurrences from some of our very early sculptures, those inspired by Somerset and sculptures from various themes we’ve had over the years such as the Cinderella carriage, dancers, the USS Somerset and a life-size chess board,” Coughenour said. “The sculptures they make are incredibly ornate and detailed.”
This year’s Fire & Ice Festival pin features the “Best of 25 Years” logo.
The pin cost is $6 and it gives people free admission to larger events throughout the weekend. Pins can be purchased at festival headquarters, 130 N. Center Ave., and at other locations around town.
This year the outdoor skating rink will be located in front of Somerset County Courthouse.
“It’s a really beautiful location and it’ll be magical underneath the lights of the Christmas tree that’s still up and the courthouse above it,” Coughenour said. “It’s so exciting, and I think it’s going to be pretty special.”
The rink will be staffed throughout the weekend by members of the Somerset Area Hockey Association and Somerset Lions Club.
Rink entry is $5 and skate rentals are $2. Entry with a pin is $2.
New this year will be an ice slide in the park in the center of town.
Live musical entertainment will be featured during the event at various sites throughout town.
In addition, there will be 30 vendors selling handmade and artisanal items lining the streets, food vendors, a pancake breakfast, a marketplace, bonfires, Fireside Lounge, a book sale, scavenger hunt and carriage rides.
A fireworks display will light up the night sky at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 on the Diamond.
“If you can make it, it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen and very spectacular,” Coughenour said.
A children’s center, featuring crafts and activities, will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at First Christian Church, 139 E. Main St.
A 5K run and walk will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Somerset Area Junior High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave.
“We have almost 200 people signed up; it’s a popular race in January,” Coughenour said. “We have people who come every year and those from outside of the area.”
The Hot Stuff Chili and Soup Cookoff will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 in the basement of the American Legion, 162 W. Main St.
From noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 19, attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite business interior and window decorations at festival headquarters.
“There’s so much going on that you could spend an entire weekend doing things at the Fire & Festival,” Coughenour said. “It’s jammed packed with fun.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.somersetinc.org.
