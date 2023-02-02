ROCKWOOD, Pa. – The Somerset County Maple Producers will hold a tree tapping ceremony at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Sanner Maple Products, 174 Reservoir Road, Rockwood.
Maple King Jason Blocher will tap the maple tree to begin the 2023 sugar season.
Pennsylvania Maple Queen Ella Wheeler will be in attendance.
Guest speaker will be Mark Ware, from the Somerset Historical Center.
Free maple candies and baked goods will be given out to attendees.
