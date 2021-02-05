The Somerset County Maple Producers will hold a tree tapping ceremony at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Sechler Sugar Shack, 7758 Kingwood Road, Confluence.
Maple King Kyle Hillegas will tap the maple tree to begin the 2021 sugar season.
Pennsylvania Maple Queen Maggie Walker will be in attendance.
Guest speaker will be Rus Ogburn, general manager of Somerset Rural Electric Cooperative Inc.
Free maple candies and baked goods will be given out to attendees.
