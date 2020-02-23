SOMERSET – County officials in Somerset County are canning their countywide recycling program next month.
The move was made after the company that accepts and issues payments for the county’s glass recyclables dropped out of the program, leaving Somerset County with no other options for a third-party collector or revenue needed to support the $47,000 program, Somerset Planning Commission Program Director Brad Zearfoss said.
“We’re at the point we have no other alternative,” Zearfoss said. “Last year, we recycled 68 tons of material through the program at a cost of $47,000. We got back $2,800 – and most of that was payment for glass.”
Sagging global market conditions for recyclables have been forcing rural communities out of the business since China stopped accepting the materials, he added.
And while the county plans to meet with other counties to explore ways to reinvent the program, there’s no guarantee the county will ever step back into regular countywide collection business, he said.
Somerset County’s commissioners office announced the program’s suspension last week, saying they are also facing rising operating costs.
The move will be effective March 13, the board said in a release to media.
Eight communities – Berlin, Davidsville, Friedens, Hooversville, Meyersdale, Rockwood, Somerset and Ursina – have county drop-off sites that accept items such as aluminum cans and glass.
Each has a county-owned storage building that accepts and stores recyclables.
Another, Jennerstown, has its own site the county has serviced.
Zearfoss said Somerset County officials plan to offer the drop-off storage buildings to the communities they serve.
“Maybe they can find a way to continue their own program or find some other use for it,” he said, noting the county would sign them over at no cost.
Conemaugh Township Chairman Steve Buncich said he’s already discussed the move with county officials.
Unfortunately, communities like his aren’t going to have any more luck finding a way to collect and sell recyclables than the county, Buncich said.
“Unfortunately, that’s the current state of recycling right now,” he said. “If we keep going without someone to take it off our hands, we’re going to end up being stuck with a lot of glass and other stuff we don’t need.”
Conemaugh Township Supervisors planned to discuss the issue Wednesday night.
But Buncich said it was likely that the township would end up locking up the storage shed and posting a sign on the front that the program is suspended – at least for now.
County officials have used their own staff to pick up recyclables for years.
The materials are hauled to a Chickentown Road facility to be sorted by a county prison work crew before the recyclables are delivered to companies that process them.
Last fall, Somerset Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said county officials needed to take a “hard look” at the process.
The board indicated plans to hire a full-time recycling coordinator have not changed. The job has been vacant for nearly a year.
Zearfoss said the county will likely modify the coordinator’s job duties to focus more time on recycling education and outreach efforts.
“We’re also going to take a look at the recycling operations in Cambria and Blair counties to see if there’s a different model we can explore,” he said.
