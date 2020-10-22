SOMERSET – One of three Somerset County sheriff's deputies quarantining this week has tested positive for COVID-19, while the row office briefly closed earlier due to the initial virus outbreak will likely start adding staff again next week, county officials said Thursday.
According to President Judge D. Gregory Geary, his latest update from Sheriff Brad Cramer's office is that one deputy tested positive, while another was negative and a third employee was still awaiting results.
The Clerk of Courts office reopened Monday – nearly two weeks after a staff member in the courthouse reported coronavirus symptoms – and county Prothonatory, Register of Wills and District Attorney offices have not reported any instances involving ill employees, the judge said.
"It's a day-by-day thing," Geary said. "But for now, we're going to try to get back to business as usual, while of course continuing to observe social-distancing and mask guidelines."
Regarding the upcoming term of civil court, cases will be able to proceed as planned "but all of that could change in an hour, depending any new information I could (receive)," Geary said.
Rose Svonavec, the Clerk of Courts Office's top clerk, and one employee tested negative for the virus.
"Normally there's six of us here .. so we're doing what we can," Svonavec said.
The positive news is that the four members of her staff who are quarantining have only experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms, she said.
The common denominator among those symptoms: each employee experienced a loss of taste and smell, she said.
One of the office workers could return as soon as Monday and the rest late next week, if test results are favorable, Svonavec said.
Efforts to reach Cramer for comment were unsuccessful. Messages this week for comment were not returned.
