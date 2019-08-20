SOMERSET – When a man started running at full speed through the front door of the Somerset County Courthouse on June 11, Sgt. Tim Pritts, of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, said he wasn’t sure what the man had planned.
But the man was screaming, and as he veered around the courthouse’s metal detectors, Pritts took action, subduing him before he could get past the courthouse’s lobby area, his boss, Sheriff Brad Cramer, said on Tuesday.
“Sgt. Pritts’ actions prevented a serious safety incident ... and he deserves a commendation for the actions he took,” Cramer said.
Pritts was recognized during Tuesday’s meeting of the Somerset County Board of Commissioners, to his surprise. Moments earlier, he rushed into the boardroom with a pen and a notebook in hand, only to find Cramer waiting with a plaque honoring him – and an apology.
“I lied,” Cramer said with a laugh. “I told him I was bringing him in to discuss some other issues.”
Pritts downplayed the June 11 incident, saying he and his fellow deputies face potential dangers daily. But he said it was an honor to be recognized by Cramer and the commissioners Tuesday.
“To be honest, that day, it was more reaction than anything. I didn’t know what that guy was planning, and I didn’t have time to think,” he said. “All I could do was react.”
Cramer said the Somerset-area man was taken into custody after the incident, then taken to an area hospital for treatment for drug-induced “delusions.” No charges were filed, he said.
