Update: 2:30 p.m.
SOMERSET, PA. – Somerset Borough police are continuing to investigate a incident reported on South Main Street late Monday morning but a "shelter-in-place" order by authorities.
The corridor, which runs from the 600 block of East Main Street to to Plank Road and South Lynn Avenue all remain closed to traffic, while investigators remain at the scene.
State and borough police, which have not commented on the nature of the incident, were dispatched to the neighborhood at 11:30 a.m.
Despite social media chatter, police wrote they were not dealing with gunfire in an online update to the public.
"This is not an active shooter situation," Somerset County Department of Emergency Services wrote.
Borough Police Chief Randy Cox was at the scene and unavailable for immediate comment Monday afternoon.
There were no indications of injuries.
