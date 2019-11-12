SOMERSET – The Somerset County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday took a step toward securing $848,254 in Entitlement Community Development Block Grant Program funding for various infrastructure improvements in the county.
Commissioners Gerald Walker, John P. “Pat” Terlingo and Pamela Tokar-Ickes voted during their meeting Tuesday to authorize Steven R. Spochart, director of the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County, to submit an application for CDBG entitlement funding for the 2019 fiscal year to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“We try to use our allocation primarily for infrastructure projects because that’s one of the only sources of doing that,” Tokar-Ickes said. “Every time we get the chance, we remind our federal officials how important it is to remain bipartisan and keep that CDBG funding intact.”
DCED’s CDBG program has two components: the entitlement program, which provides annual funding to certain designated municipalities, and the competitive program, through which funding is available to all municipalities with a population of less than 10,000 that are not state entitlement municipalities or direct federal recipients of CDBG funds.
The amount of the county’s 2019 application represents an increase of approximately 2% over the $831,315 in CDBG entitlement funding for which the county applied in the 2018 fiscal year, Spochart told the commissioners. The amount of entitlement funding allocated to a particular municipality is set by a formula contained within Act 179 of 1984.
“That program funds a lot of projects in Somerset County that may not get funded otherwise, so to see it increase – and I know it’s a very small increase, but at least it’s on the increase instead of the decrease – I’m pretty excited about that,” Walker said.
“It does help a lot of the communities in Somerset County.”
The total application amount includes the following subtotals:
• $256,609 to Somerset County, including $210,420 to be combined with $33,985 of CDBG funding from the 2018 fiscal year for a streetscape improvement project along Diamond Street in Berlin Borough, as well as $46,189 for administrative costs.
• $123,276 to Conemaugh Township, including $101,087 for housing rehabilitation for income-eligible homeowners and $22,189 for administrative costs.
• $91,495 to Jenner Township, including $75,026 for housing rehabilitation for income-eligible homeowners and $16,469 for administrative costs.
• $113,189 to Somerset Borough, including $92,815 for housing rehabilitation for income-eligible homeowners and $20,374 for administrative costs.
• $172,029 to Somerset Township, including $141,064 for repayment of a Section 108 loan related to sanitary sewer improvements on Plank Road and Garrett Shortcut and $30,965 for administrative costs.
• $91,656 to Windber Borough, including $75,158 for upgrades to storm sewers in the 600 and 700 blocks of 17th Street and $16,498 for administrative costs.
“Most of these things wouldn’t get done if it weren’t for” the CDBG funding, Terlingo said.
Members of the public can submit written comments on the application or the projects to the office of the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County by 4 p.m. Nov. 19.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to award the contract to supply rock salt and ice-melt to Somerset County to the lowest bidder, Fetch-N-Go Feed & Pet Supply, of Somerset, at a rate of $239.61 per pallet of rock salt delivered and $381.71 per pallet of ice-melt delivered. Terlingo and Tokar-Ickes voted to approve the award; Walker abstained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.