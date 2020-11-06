The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s classification of Somerset County may have shifted to “moderate” this week and school cases have popped up here and there, but district superintendents say the schools are holding strong.
“All in all, I think it’s been as good as it can be,” Conemaugh Township Area Superintendent Thomas “T.J.” Kakabar said about the new year.
His district, similar to several other Somerset institutions, have been educating students face to face since the beginning of the school year with few incidents.
Conemaugh Township was made aware of its first COVID-19 case in a teacher Friday, but aside from that there have been three total instances – all in students – during the past two months.
“We’re just trying to be as positive as we can and stay in school as long as we can,” Kakabar said.
Since the start of the pandemic, Somerset County has recorded 531 cases of the virus and three deaths, according to the state department of health.
Compared to surrounding counties, such as Cambria, Fayette and Westmoreland, which have cases in the thousands, that’s relatively low.
Bedford is the only neighboring county in the region that has similar numbers with nearly 600 instances and nine deaths.
Kakabar said the “in-school stuff has been pretty good” and he believes the district has been “going above and beyond” to keep the virus at bay.
His only concern is the approaching holidays and potential for large gatherings.
North Star School District has also had few cases with the first two instances occurring in October.
“It’s been a bit of an unusual but fantastic start to the school year,” North Star Superintendent Louis Lepley said.
His district has been face to face since Day 1 and plans to continue with that model of learning “unless the Pennsylvania Department of Health says otherwise.”
Lepley said the state department of health has been “fantastic” to work with and he’s satisfied with the results of the health and safety plan the district created.
In his opinion, North Star is handling the pandemic well and constantly reminding students to wash their hands and keep socially distanced.
“It’s been a tough time, it’s been a learning time, but you see all the positives come out of these situation,” Lepley said.
Shade-Central City School District is seeing the same positive results as the others.
John Krupper, superintendent, said he didn’t know what to expect as the school year approached.
His district hasn’t reported a case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member yet.
There have been instances of parents or grandparents who’ve contracted the disease outside of the district but that’s been dealt with on an individual basis, Krupper stated.
Overall, he’s pleased with the situation at Shade and applauded the students and staff.
“The kids have been wonderful,” Krupper said.
The sole issue thus far has been dealing with technology on back-order, a matter Krupper said several school districts in not just Somerset County but the surrounding areas have been dealing with.
Somerset Area followed suit with the traditional schedule and to date has reported roughly half-a-dozen cases of COVID-19, three of which occurred at the end of October.
That last group of cases required the district to shut down the junior and senior high schools for five days, including a Saturday and Sunday.
Several students were placed in quarantine because of those instances.
An update on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday made community members aware of two additional cases – one in the elementary and another in the high school.
The state department of health is not recommending any further closures, the message said.
Meyersdale is the latest Somerset school district to temporarily close a building due to two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students during the past five days.
According to a message on the district’s Facebook page Thursday, classes will be held virtually at the middle school until Wednesday while contact tracing and cleaning is completed.
