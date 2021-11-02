SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset Area School District board member Randy Welker was honored at Tuesday’s meeting for his 12 years of service by district officials and fellow board members.
“I’m thankful for your support,” Superintendent Krista Mathias said. “I’m thankful for your wisdom and your leadership, and I think that this district has ... really benefited from the volunteering of your service here.”
Welker joined the board more than a decade ago with the goal of continuing his dedication to public service. He served three consecutive four-year terms and was president of the board for nine years.
Welker said his time on the board began during a difficult period for Somerset. He credited his fellow school directors for working together to get the district moving in the right direction, stating that he is proud of where it is now. That included steps such as hiring a new superintendent and business manager and developing a new administrative team.
“We did all those things to get Somerset to be a much better district,” Welker said.
He decided not to run for a forth term because he thought it was time for someone new to take his place.
Welker also noted the difficulty of the past two years, given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so proud of what the staff of the district did during this terrible time,” he said. “I think we’re in wonderful shape and it’s time to let the next group take over.”
Melissa Wilson ran uncontested for Welker’s spot and will replace the long-time school director in the new year.
School board member Mark Weimer commended Welker for his service, describing him as a “steady leader” who didn’t let anything get out of control. John Barth, current board president, also thanked Welker for his work with the district.
Bus stop switch approved
During regular business, the members approved parents’ request for a bus stop change on Shaeli Drive at the Highland Hills development. Learners will now be picked up in the Community LIFE center parking lot in front of the complex.
The group tabled the matter at September’s meeting because of concerns that the school bus would have to wait at a flashing light to return to North Center Avenue if the change was made.
Mathias said the board approved the request after it was decided that the main road is not the best place for students to be picked up and dropped off.
The change will take effect in the coming weeks on the condition that the lot is suitable.
