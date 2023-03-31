SOMERSET, Pa. – All but two of the 11 school board races in Somerset County this year are contested races.
Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township Area, Meyersdale Area, North Star, Rockwood Area, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Somerset Area, Turkeyfoot Valley Area and Windber Area elections all have at least one newcomer running against existing school board members, while most have multiple challengers.
Conemaugh Township, North Star, Rockwood, Shanksville-Stonycreeek, and Windber are the most contested, with at least seven candidates running in each – a mix of those seeking reelection and newcomers.
Incumbent Melanie Byer is vying to keep her four-year seat on Conemaugh Township’s board.
“I am running again because I truly enjoyed my first term on the board and want to continue to serve my community and to continue to do what is best for our students,” she said. “If reelected, I hope to accomplish many things but the most importantly to keep our school a safe space for learning. We have a wonderful school district and board of directors that always puts our students first, and I look forward to being reelected to continue to support our community.”
Her fellow school director Michelle Stumpf is also seeking another term.
She’s spent eight years on the board to date.
“I chose to serve the community in this capacity because I care about the students of Conemaugh Township and want to make sure that we are providing the very best environment in which they can happily thrive,” Stumpf said. “As a school board member, I have had the honor and privilege to support our teachers and our administrators in making sure our district is the very best it can be.”
Stumpf also noted that during her time with the board, the group has “secured grants and funding to help maintain our buildings and keep them safe” while supporting the “administrators and teachers as they were recognized as a (National Blue Ribbon School) twice” and regularly delighting in the activities and accomplishments of the students.
Other Conemaugh Township candidates include school directors Rocco Mantini, Jeffrey Alesantrino and Susan Saylor-Stahl and newcomers Ethan Phillippi, Jeremy Sotosky and William Brotz.
In North Star’s race, appointed board member Lance Shawley is looking to keep his seat in this year’s election.
Shawley was chosen for the spot after the death of Bernard Carlson Jr. earlier this year.
Shawley is a 2012 graduate of the district who volunteers to coach wrestling there and is interested in giving back to his community.
Thus far, his time among North Star’s school directors has been positive, he said, adding that the group has been friendly, accepting and helpful.
That’s part of the reason he wants to start a new term after he finishes Carlson’s.
“I hope to get reelected and to continue to be an unbiased, good, opinionated decision maker on that board,” Shawley said. “I just want to try to give back to my community and try to make the best decisions for the community as whole.”
Others seeking a spot on the board include incumbents Michael Revak and Martin Blough, who are competing against challengers Melissa Pristas, Lyndee Walker, Jared Christner and Angelo Codispoti.
Windber’s race features board members Roger Birkhimer Jr. and David Decewicz running against challengers Antoinette Rummel, Mark Sotosky, Ronald Walker, Jeffrey L. Slatcoff and Thomas Greathouse.
Slatcoff is a now-retired Windber football coach who’s seeking his first term on the board.
He said he’s thought about running for some time and since he’s stepped down as coach, he has the opportunity to run.
If elected, Slatcoff said he wants to continue the district’s transparency with the public and provide many opportunities for the students to develop as best as possible.
Another aspect that’s important to him is arts education.
“I think we need to do a better job there,” Slatcoff said.
At Shanksville-Stonycreek, Joseph Swank, Robert Norris, Shyla Leipchack and Janna Musser are seeking spots against school directors Daniel Kovacs, Trisha Bozovich and Ryan Weaver, while Rockwood’s contest consists of newcomers Seth Foreman and Ami Miller going up against current board members Adam Sembower, Janis Remington, Randy Bluebaugh, Camala Lowery and Rebecca Jones.
Pennsylvania’s primaries are scheduled for May 16, and the regular election is set for Nov. 7.
