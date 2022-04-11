SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset Area School Board members unanimously approved the bid prices for supplies and equipment for the upcoming school year at Monday’s meeting.
Prior to taking the vote, director of finance and operations Leanne Heiple noted that the costs were more than previous years.
“They are substantially higher than our normal bid prices,” she said.
“Everything we generally use in our buildings, the prices have really gone up.”
There’s been a roughly 5% to 7% uptick in cost of supplies, Heiple said.
The board approved general supplies at $67,980.60; art supplies, $4,608.54; industrial art supplies, $32,777.38; and nursing supplies, $4,281.47.
After the meeting, Heiple said she told the school directors about the increase because she wanted them to be aware that when the budget is discussed soon they’ll see cost increases.
A budget workshop has been set for April 25 with the proposal being voted on in May.
One area that those at Somerset Area have seen a significant price increase is paper products, especially for custodial work.
Mathias said just like community members are experiencing an inflation in the cost of goods, the district is as well.
Despite that, she and Mathias agreed the bid approvals are still considered routine because the items are needed.
Other approvals the board made at the Monday meeting included passing the cost of lunch and breakfast for students and adults for the 2022-23 school year. There was no increase.
They also voted to accept Somerset’s portion of the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 operating budget at $10,454.64.
Mathias said this is typically how much it is each year.
