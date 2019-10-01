SOMERSET – The Somerset County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed a proclamation recognizing the fourth week of October as Red Ribbon Week within the county and urging residents “to work all year long to protect our community from the dangers of alcohol and other drugs.”
The proclamation was read aloud during the meeting by Rebecca Mull, a prevention coordinator at Twin Lakes Center, a Somerset-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility. She noted that the national anti-drug observance is in its 34th year in Somerset County.
“It’s really fantastic we’ve been keeping it going this long,” she said.
According to the proclamation, the goal of the Somerset County Red Ribbon Campaign is “to involve families, schools, businesses, churches, law enforcement agencies and service organizations in all aspects of this campaign and (to) establish an atmosphere that supports awareness, education and ongoing initiatives to prevent illegal drug use.”
“Success will not occur overnight,” Mull read. “Patience and continued commitment to drug education and prevention are imperative.”
Red Ribbon Week will be celebrated from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25. Mull said that a “Red Ribbon Rally” will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Somerset County Courthouse.
A “Red Ribbon Saturday” event featuring “healthy alternative activities for not only youth in the county, but also their families,” will be held on Oct. 19 at the Somerset Area School District athletic field, she added.
