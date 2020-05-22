Somerset County’s new acting chief public defender was awarded a $1,450 pay increase for taking on administrative duties full-time on Tuesday.
The one-step pay increase brings Tiffany Stanley’s salary from $65,500 to $66,950, the commissioners said before their vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
Stanley had been serving as a full-time first assistant before veteran Public Defender William Carroll stepped down from the job this month.
District Attorney Jeff Thomas questioned what prompted the board to decide to adjust Stanley’s salary during the meeting.
Solicitor Michael Barbera cited the increased managerial and administrative workload the role requires.
