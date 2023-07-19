SOMERSET, Pa. – A dozen homes were briefly evacuated from a Somerset Borough neighborhood Wednesday because of a gas leak.
A contractor replacing water lines in Somerset struck a two-inch gas line at the intersection of West Church Street and South Columbia Avenue after 10 a.m., prompting an hourlong evacuation, Somerset Fire Department public information officer Dave Sube said.
Somerset firefighters secured a perimeter around the leak and monitored nearby homes for gas levels, while Columbia Gas arrived and stopped the leak, he said.
Residents were able to return to their homes once the area was deemed safe again, Sube added.
Columbia plans to have the broken line repaired by the end of the day Wednesday, he said.
