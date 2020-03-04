SOMERSET – For decades, the Somerset Redevelopment Authority has used Community Development Block Grant funding to bring opportunity to communities it serves.
And most of the time, it’s through “small projects” – sometimes 1,200 feet of pipeline at a time to areas that might not have a safe drinking or water or public sewer systems, Director Steve Spochart said.
But for that to happen, his three-employee office often must navigate the same bureaucratic bundle of regulations and “red tape” that a organization with 10 times his resources might have on a $10 million Philadelphia housing upgrade, he said.
On Wednesday, Spochart got the chance to outline the impact those hurdles can cause during a meeting with one of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s top brass, Joe DeFelice – a one-on-one session redevelopment officials called “a first” in their organization’s history.
“We recognize these projects don’t have the impact that another (CDBG) project in some major city might have. But for a (200 population) community like Ursina Borough, how else are they going to undertake a $500,000 sewer project,” Spochart said, citing a water line extension project to the village of Gray as another example. “We’re trying to stretch our dollars.”
That type of work can often be accomplished by a small-scale, locally-operated contractor in short order – and at a lower cost.
But in addition to Davis-Bacon prevailing wage requirements, Housing and Urban Development Act guidelines tack on additional stipulations that often add little more than paperwork and padded costs to small projects, including specifying that contractors look for low-income employees to do the project, Spochart said.
It’s a similar case with many of HUD’s federally-funded affordable home programs because the requirements often don’t consider the cost to value ratio in housing markets like Somerset, he said.
DeFelice – a Trump administration HUD appointee – said his boss, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is already working on ways to streamline decades of federal regulations and guidelines tacked onto many of the department’s dozens of housing programs.
He encouraged Spochart to continue doing what’s needed to get local Community Development Block Grant priority projects to fruition.
And he indicated he’ll do his part to share other Redevelopment Authority concerns about the same at the CDBG level with Carson in the days ahead.
“A lot of times, these cookie cutter approaches might work in Philadelphia or Boston but they might not in Somerset or Indiana Borough,” DeFelice acknowledged. “That’s why we come and do these visits.”
At DeFelice’s suggestion, Spochart plans to outline his authority’s issues in more detail, through a formal letter to HUD.
But he summed it up in just a few words Wednesday.
DeFelice said he’s heard about similar issues from other counties during his statewide tour in recent months “and I’ve got the feeling if it’s a problem you’re having here, there are 58 other counties dealing with the same thing,” he told them.
Oportunity Zone windows
DeFelice also visited Johnstown and Westmoreland County over the past two days. During Tuesday’s Johnstown trip, he joined Veterans Leadership Program officials to see progress being made on their ongoing effort to provide housing for homeless veterans.
In Somerset County, he also took the opportunity to update Spochart’s office, Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes about updates to HUD funding opportunities that could benefit Somerset County and in-roads the community could explore to continue developing its Qualified Opportunity Zone.
The zone stretches across the eastern side of the borough – including most of uptown Somerset and stretches east toward Route 219.
“There are 2017 federal (grant) programs you can apply for – such as the Hope 6 program on Main Street – that get preference if they are within a qualified opportunity zone,” DeFelice said, citing facade programs and blight remediation among them. “There’s 40 programs within the U.S. Department of Agriculture alone.”
And, unlike other programs, programs like those can be awarded to overseeing Qualified Opportunity Zone partners without the need for outside investors, DeFelice added, noting that it’s often a barrier to initial progress on projects in smaller communities.
DeFelice said he planned to take steps to connect Somerset County officials with some of HUD’s fellow federal agencies, USDA included.
“We want to work with you to make progress,” he added.
