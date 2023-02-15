The Somerset County recycling program is planning a rain barrel sale to encourage county residents to conserve rain water for outdoor uses.
The square 55-gallon barrels can be ordered online at enviroworld.us/somersetpa for $70 each. They are designed to accommodate existing downspouts and include overflow spouts and a four-foot hose to redirect overflow to another barrel.
Insect-resistant, stainless steel filters can also be installed, Somerset County Recycling Coordinator Bryony Tilzey said.
The deadline to order is March 12, she said.
Orders will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon March 25 at the Somerset County Conservation District Conference room, 6024 Glades Pike, Somerset.
An informational rain barrel workshop is also planned during the pickup day between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Tilzey at 814-445-1571 or by email at tilzeyb@co.somerset.pa.us.
