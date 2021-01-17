SOMERSET – Angie Svonavec, 59, announced her candidacy for the office of Prothonotary on the Democrat ballot in Somerset County in the May 2021 primary.
The prothonotary is responsible for accurate recording, maintaining and archiving of records for civil issues such as custody, divorce, personal injury, medical malpractice, protection from abuse, driver’s license suspension appeals, tax liens and property disputes. The office also processes passport applications for the Philadelphia Passport Agency and other matters relating to the civil division of the court.
“Row officers in all counties across the Commonwealth are professionals elected on their record of training, hard work and dedication,” Svonavec said. “Throughout my tenure, my primary focus has been to administer a responsible and professional office that serves the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas and all citizens of Somerset County.”
In September, Svonavec said she launched the latest in a series of technology and records preservation upgrades to the office. This initiative is preserving important civil documents in a digital format and providing open access to those records with no burden on county tax payers.
“To date, more than 12,300 cases have been converted to more than 73,500 PDF/A files in-house by office staff who follow a careful verification process to match the original paper documents with the digital files before they are permanently archived,” Svonavec said.
“This technology replaces the older method of microfilming and enables us to offer expanded public access to these important documents.”
The documents are being preserved through Permanent Digital Archiving (PDF/A), the Pennsylvania Museum Commission’s now-preferred archival method. Additional upgrades are planned to include the addition of e-filing software to the current case management system to provide the option to file documents remotely and saving the county nearly $90,000 by eliminating the need to purchase a new system, she said.
Svonavec said other accomplishments in the prothonotary’s office under her direction include:
• The implementation of digital-imaging software that allows all currently filed documents to be scanned and available on a computer database.
• The use of new case management software to track, store and retrieve detailed case information.
• The expansion of the number of previously filed documents that can now be viewed on the county’s website.
• The indexing and imaging all Equity Filings and Equity Docket Books dating from 1856-1976. More than 120 years of historical information is now available on the Prothonotary’s Computerized Case Management System. These historical records are now preserved and permanently stored at Somerset County’s underground records storage vault at Iron Mountain Storage in Butler County.
• The indexing and computerization of 150 Civil Continuance Docket Books from 1795-1949.
• The preservation of all Somerset County naturalization records from the early 1800s to 1954 through a grant secured through the Pennsylvania Museum Commission.
Svonavec is active in the Pennsylvania State Association of Prothonotaries and Clerks of Courts, where she served as the association president from 2013-14 and as a member of the executive board from 2007-15.
She is currently a delegate and past executive board member of the Pennsylvania State Association of Elected County Officials (PSAECO). The mission of PSAECO is to enhance shared knowledge among the various elected county officials throughout the Commonwealth. Currently serving on the organization’s legislative committee, Svonavec tracks legislation on matters that directly impact the State Association of Prothonotaries and Clerks of Courts.
Locally, Svonavec is the former chair of the Somerset County Records Improvement Committee and is currently the committee’s secretary.
A graduate of Somerset Area High School, Svonavec holds an associate’s degree in business from the former Cambria-Rowe Business College. She resides in Somerset.
