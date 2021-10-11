SOMERSET, Pa. – The Somerset Area School Board tabled a discussion at Monday’s meeting about altering a bus stop on Shaeli Drive.
Krista Mathias, superintendent, briefed the members during the committee of the whole portion about the issue, and school director Randy Welker moved to postpone a decision on the matter.
“It’s really difficult to grant all requests,” Mathias said after the meeting.
District parents had made the request to have their children’s stop changed at the Highland Hills development a few years ago to have the bus drive around the looping Shaeli Drive, the main street in the development, but it couldn’t be done then because of how narrow the street is.
Normally, the bus stops on North Center Avenue and the students walk to it.
When the Community LIFE center opened in front of Highland Hills earlier this year, that provided an additional option for the change and the request was made again. Mathias said the organization has agreed to let the school vehicle use the lot to turn around after collecting the students.
However, one of the concerns brought up by Welker is that it would require the bus to sit at a flashing light and try to turn onto North Center Avenue. He was also worried about the time this move would add to the bus route and advised they wait until next month to make a decision.
John Barth, president of the board, agreed with the idea.
In the voting portion of the meeting, the school board made several personnel approvals, including promoting a teacher from part-time to full-time for the remainder of the school year, paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
Mathias said that the educator, Kelly Krotzer, is responsible for teaching special education students who’ve remained in virtual learning this year as well as those who need help catching up because of setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to a few more students moving to online education, Krotzer required more time to accomplish her duties.
“It’s just a matter of need,” Mathias said.
The board approved this action unanimously.
