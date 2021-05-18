Somerset County officials saluted the county’s emergency responders Tuesday for helping their region through a year of challenges.
Somerset’s commissioners annually issue a proclamation recognizing Emergency Medical Services Week, but board embers said the pandemic served as another reminder that emergency responders put their lives at risk every day when they go to work.
“You really were our front line this year,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, noting that EMTs, medics and colleagues often faced “the unknown” responding to calls each day.
“We know what you do. We appreciate what you do,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
Emergency Management Director Joel Landis was joined by responders from Berlin Area, Meyersdale Area and Somerset Area Ambulance to accept the proclamation.
He noted that the past year strained the groups, creating a need for both financial and volunteer support.
“They need the community’s support,” he said.
