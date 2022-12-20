SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man is facing criminal charges, accused of damaging a motel room during a fight with another man who was in the room with a woman, Somerset Borough police said.
A woman told police that a dispute broke out when Donovan James Lewis, 22, showed up at Budget Inn, 736 N. Center St., at 3 a.m. Friday.
Lewis allegedly broke a window to get inside the room and fought with the other man, police said in an information release.
Lewis also broke a television before fleeing the motel.
The woman declined to file charges, but the motel management requested charges be filed because of the damage, police said. Lewis is being charged with criminal mischief.
