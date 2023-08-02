SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset motel that owes a combined $162,000 in back taxes is among 1,000 properties on Somerset County’s delinquent tax list.
Somerset County Treasurer Anthony DeLuca, who has been pushing to recoup $98,000 of that sum in hotel tax fees, wants the Indu Motel property to be sold in a tax sale this fall.
“It’s not right,” DeLuca said Wednesday. “When poor Mary owes $2,000 on her house in Somerset, it gets sold in the tax sale. We should be treating corporations the same way.”
Indu Motel operates the 57-room Wingate by Wyndham Somerset motel on Marsh Road.
Somerset County’s tax list, which is on Pages B5–B8 of Thursday’s editions of The Tribune-Democrat, notes that $33,676 in property taxes are owed. That total does not include a 2022 tax bill for approximately the same amount or the county hotel tax, which is collected through 5%-per-night stay fees to support tourism.
Paul Patel, of Indu Motel, said that he has been working to catch up on prior tax dues to the county – but his business has suffered since the pandemic, he added.
The hotel industry took a major hit in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and since that point it has been “almost impossible” to find, train and keep good workers, he said.
“When the quality of service goes down, the reviews go down, and in our business, we are dependent on positive reviews to bring more people in to stay,” Patel said.
He estimated that room rentals are at 40% of capacity on a given month, far below pre-2020 levels.
“It’s not as if we don’t want to pay. We’re doing what we can,” he said, noting that Indu Motel is current on its 2023 hotel tax payments. “It’s just difficult.”
Separately, he said Indu Motel will be making a property tax payment to the county this month to ensure that the motel isn’t sold.
DeLuca argued that Indu Motel has avoided tax sales by making last-minute, “partial” payments since 2016.
“And if the county doesn’t do something about it, that’s basically looking the other way and letting it happen,” he said, adding that tax dues continue to pile up.
DeLuca alleged that some taxpayers “play the system” by waiting for as long as possible to pay a tax bill and then making one payment to keep it off the tax sale block.
Somerset County’s tax list shows that local groups have large numbers of properties with unpaid taxes – in one case, between 10 and 14 properties under one name in Meyersdale.
Many counties have pointed to tax sale lists across the U.S. this year as COVID-19-era measures to prevent people from losing their properties have expired. The real estate industry has warned that foreclosures are also spiking statewide, with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Relief Program trying to provide support.
Indu Motel’s property wasn’t the only property on the list with a high unpaid 2021 tax bill.
Oak Leaf Lane LP, which owns the former gristmill turned Mountain Playhouse site and Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown, owes just over $34,934.
The theater was vacated by the Mountain Playhouse nonprofit in 2022 after an agreement couldn’t be worked out for the group to buy the site from Oak Leaf Lane LP, Mountain Playhouse officials said at the time.
Oak Leaf Lane LP’s owner, Teresa Marafino, said that they recognize their 2021 bill is due and are “hopeful” the payment will be made in time.
“It’s basically COVID, COVID, COVID,” she said. “We’re finally seeing bookings picking back up again. Things are moving along again, but that doesn’t replace the revenue that you didn’t get before.”
The empty theater space hasn’t helped either, she said.
DeLuca said he recognizes Oak Leaf Lane LP’s revenue has dipped because of the change – but he credited the business for working with him to pay its hotel tax dues last year.
“With Indu, it’s not like they aren’t making money,” DeLuca said. “They’re open, renting rooms every day. They should be paying like everybody else.”
DeLuca has a “mechanics lien” filed against the property for the unpaid hotel taxes, which would prevent the property from being sold unless the balance is paid in full.
The Somerset County commissioners said that there’s a standard tax sale process that is followed.
And for the motel – as well as the 1,000 other properties on the list – it gives owners until Sept. 8 to pay 2021 taxes in full. If not, the property will be placed on the delinquent sale list for Sept. 12, Somerset County Tax Claim Bureau Director Jane Rizzo said.
Rizzo said Somerset’s current list is “about the same” compared to recent years.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the motel property is being treated the same as every other property with delinquent taxes.
“It’s on the list,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes added.
