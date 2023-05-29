SOMERSET, Pa. – Union Street in front of the Somerset County courthouse was filled on Monday by people paying their respects on Memorial Day to U.S. soldiers killed in wars.
An American flag was folded in honor of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Chapman, of Windber, who was killed in 2002 during a rescue operation in Afghanistan – part of Operation Anaconda.
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, of Somerset, was present for that operation, and he told the crowd gathered in front of the courthouse about Chapman's bravery.
A U.S. special operations team had disembarked a helicopter under heavy enemy fire on a snowy mountainside in Afghanistan. They were attempting to rescue a comrade – a Navy SEAL who was killed in action during Operation Enduring Freedom.
After destroying one enemy position, Chapman moved further into enemy ground to attack another stronghold, attempting to save the lives of his team members as they moved toward the body of their comrade; although he was mortally wounded, Chapman continued to engage the enemy, first with his team members, and then single-handedly.
Chapman is interred at St. Mary's Byzantine Church Cemetery in Windber.
"There are Afghans now living in the United States. They know what freedom is because they saw it," Piatt said. "They saw someone from a small town in the northeastern United States give his life for their country, for people he didn't even know. That's what makes this nation so powerful. We take more than bravery into combat – we take our values as human beings."
Jim Novak, of Windber, Chapman's father-in-law, was present to receive the flag.
"It's a great honor," Novak said. "I appreciate what the county has done for us and all veterans, that they continue to be served and appreciated all the days of our lives."
Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes served as mistress of ceremonies.
"This is a solemn tribute, a day for the living to honor the dead," she said. "It's the least we can do to show appreciation here under the American flag, a symbol of democracy, liberty and justice for the oppressed."
