A Somerset man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in Upper Yoder Township during a three-month period, authorities said.
Clarence White, 40, of the 100 block of Cherry Lane, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, White allegedly assaulted the girl at a township home between January and March.
Police allege that the assaults happened when White was baby-sitting.
White also would make suggestive comments via Snapchat until the girl blocked him, the complaint said.
The investigation began when Somerset County Children and Youth Services notified Somerset Borough police who than contacted Upper Yoder Township police.
Police charged him with 16 counts each of indecent assault and indecent assault with a person less than 13.
Police also charged him with four counts of aggravated indecent assault, three counts of indecent exposure and one count each of corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.