SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial, accused of holding three people hostage and threatening them with a sword, authorities said.
Elias James Harr, 42, of the 100 block of East Patriot Street, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a criminal complaint, Somerset Borough police were called to Harr’s apartment on Aug. 11 for a reported hostage situation. When they arrived, police said, they were greeted by a man shouting obscenities from inside.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer kicked the door in and went upstairs, but found a second locked door. A second officer removed the door pins to get inside, and Harr was taken into custody.
Police said they found three people who had barricaded themselves inside a rear bedroom after Harr allegedly threatened them with a sword, saying he would kill everyone who tried to leave the building, the complaint said.
Borough police charged Harr with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
Harr is being held in Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bond.
