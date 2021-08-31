SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset man was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday for allegedly beating a man with brass knuckles, sending him to the hospital with a broken jaw.
Judge Scott P. Bittner sentenced Charles Dale Sleasman Jr., 23, of the 6500 block of Glades Pike, to serve 16 months to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sleasman received credit for 495 days already served behind bars.
Sleasman and Eric Allen Flamm, 26, both were charged criminally in connection with the April 19, 2020, assault on the 21-year-old man.
State police in Somerset said the man arrived at a home on Glades Pike for an “alleged party.” Once he arrived, troopers alleged he was tied up and choked by Sleasman, who also struck him “repeatedly” with brass knuckles, breaking the man’s jaw.
Troopers allege that Sleasman said he would kill the man and his family if he reported the incident.
At one point, Sleasman unloaded two rounds from a revolver, pointed the gun at the man, pulled the trigger and told him he was playing Russian roulette. Sleasman also pulled a knife and threatened to slice his throat.
Flamm also was sentenced Monday to a state prison term after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A third person, Nicole Cramer, pleaded guilty to a summary charge of harassment. Two others involved in the assault were not charged.
District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said Tuesday the assault was retaliation for the victim communicating with Flamm’s girlfriend.
