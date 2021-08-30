SOMERSET – A Somerset man was sentenced to state prison on Monday in connection with a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured one of the drivers, authorities said.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Eric Allen Flamm, 26, of the 200 block of Rebecca Street, to serve three to 10 years in state prison.
Flamm was sentenced in two criminal cases.
In the first case, Flamm pleaded guilty to assault by a vehicle while driving under the influence, stemming from a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 10, 2018.
Troopers said Flamm was intoxicated when he drove his 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 the wrong way on U.S. Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township.
Flamm’s truck slammed into a 2006 Pontiac G6 and a 2009 Subaru Forester.
The driver of the Pontiac suffered a broken femur in two places and a broken finger. Flamm and his passenger accused each other of driving the truck, troopers said.
Biological evidence from Flamm and the passenger was sent to the Greensburg Regional Laboratory for comparison. The analysis determined that Flamm was the driver.
Flamm was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Center, in Johnstown, where a test showed his blood-alcohol content was .15%.
In the second case, state police said Flamm was one of five people who beat a man and broke his jaw at a home in the 6500 block of Glades Pike on April 22, 2020.
The group lured the man to the “alleged party” and took turns beating him and threatening to slice his throat with a knife and shoot him with a gun, troopers said.
Flamm pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The aggregate sentence for both cases is three to 10 years in state prison.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
