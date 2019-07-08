SOMERSET – A Somerset man was ordered on Monday to spend nine to 18 months in Somerset County Jail for an indecent assault of a child.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Nicholas William Polson, 19, of the 100 block of Marie Lane, after he pleaded guilty in April to one count of indecent assault and one count of corruption of minors.
A charge of aggravated indecent assault was withdrawn as part of the plea agreement.
Somerset Borough police allege that Polson assaulted a 14-year-old girl in April and May of 2018.
"I'm truly, deeply sorry for what I have done," Polson told the court.
Police said they reviewed a Snapchat and text messages the victim had sent to a friend saying that Polson had assaulted her, according to a criminal complaint.
Polson also was ordered to serve 30 months of probation after being released from jail and he must register for 15 years under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
