SOMERSET – A Somerset man, already facing a federal sentence for firearm charges, was sentenced Monday in Somerset County court on drug-related charges.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Kelly Shaulis, 52, of the 500 block of Pike Run Road, to serve 22 months to five years in state prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Shaulis was one of five people charged in June 2017 by the state attorney general in connection with a crystal methamphetamine trafficking organization operating in Somerset County from January 2015 to November 2016.
During the arrests, drug agents also found several guns at Shaulis’ residence, The Tribune-Democrat archives show.
Agents searched the home and seized 10 firearms, including rifles and shotguns, ammunition, $12,442 cash and drug paraphernalia.
As a convicted felon, Shaulis was not permitted to possess firearms.
Shaulis was sentenced in federal court in June to serve 15 months in prison and three years probation for the gun violations.
The state prison sentence will run concurrently with the federal sentence, Judge Geary said.
