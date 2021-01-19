A Somerset man was sentenced in Somerset County Court on Tuesday, accused of vandalizing a patrol car and spitting at police who arrested him after a domestic dispute in July, authorities said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary, sentenced Xavier Todd Kenyon, 20, of the 600 block of East Main Street, to serve two months to 23 months in the county jail after pleading guilty to charges of institutional vandalism, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Kenyon was given credit for 290 days in jail and was paroled immediately.
According to a criminal complaint, Somerset Borough police said they were called to a fight outside an East Main Street home and found Kenyon under the influence of something.
When officers placed him in the patrol car, Kenyon began spitting and beating the Plexiglass barrier after slipping his right hand out of the handcuffs, the complaint said.
Kenyon spit five times at an officer, hitting him in the face, head and uniform. A witness told police that earlier Kenyon had been driving under the influence of methamphetamine, and he was taken to UPMC Somerset.
Kenyon was placed on 13 months supervised probation.
