SOMERSET – A Somerset man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Wednesday to assaulting a mentally challenged girl over five years, authorities said.
Phillip Dean Knopsnyder II, 43, of the 300 block of Lynn Avenue, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.
According to borough police, the assaults occurred from October 2005 until May 2010 when the girl's mother was at work and Knopsnyder was caring for her. Knopsnyder had been charged with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and related charges.
District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said the plea deal was in the best interest of the victim.
Knopsnyder faces up to nine years in state prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 30.
Knopsnyder must also register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.