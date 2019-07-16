SOMERSET – A Somerset man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a six-month period, authorities said.
Zachary Karl Zepp, 22, of the 300 block of Bromm Road, pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and terroristic threats.
Conemaugh Township police had filed 301 sex-related counts, alleging that Zepp assaulted the child between November 2014 and April 2015.
Police alleged in a criminal complaint that Zepp was 18 when he first had sexual contact with the girl, who was then younger than 13.
President Judge D. Gregory Gear will sentence Zepp on Sept. 23.
Zepp is being held in the Somerset County Jail.
