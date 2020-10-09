SOMERSET – A Somerset Borough man pleaded guilty in county court, in connection with the Jan. 23 assault on a registered nurse in the emergency room of UPMC Somerset, authorities said.
Junior Ray Peck, 50, of the 100 block of East Catherine Street, pleaded guilty on Thursday before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to simple assault. A charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn as part of the plea deal.
According to a criminal complaint, borough police said an ambulance brought Peck from Stoystown to the hospital on South Center Avenue after he suffered a medical emergency. Peck was reportedly intoxicated when he forcibly pulled out the IV in his arm causing “blood to be flung throughout the treatment room” and onto the nurse.
Peck then assaulted the nurse injuring her right arm, the complaint said.
Peck will be sentenced Oct. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.