A Somerset man died Sunday after his vehicle struck a tree near Chickentown Road, state police said.
Richard Mostoller, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, and an autopsy showed he suffered blunt force chest trauma in the crash, Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank said.
The crash was reported at 1:22 a.m.
Mostoller was traveling down the road when his vehicle left the west berm and veered onto an adjacent property, striking the tree just south of Stadium Drive, state police wrote in a release to media.
Mostoller was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, state police said.
