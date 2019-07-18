NEW CENTERVILLE - A Somerset man was jailed on Thursday, accused of vandalizing a patrol car and spitting at police who arrested him after a domestic dispute in Somerset Borough, authorities said.
Borough police charged Xavier Todd Kenyon, 18, of the 600 block of East Main Street, with aggravated assault, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and several summary violations.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they were called to a fight outside an East Main Street home and found Kenyon under the influence of something.
When officers placed him in the patrol car, Kenyon allegedly began spitting and beating the plexiglass barrier after slipping his right hand out of the handcuffs, the complaint said.
Kenyon allegedly spit five times at an officer, hitting him in the face, head and uniform.
A witness told police that earlier Kenyon had been driving a vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine.
He was taken to UPMC Somerset.
Kenyon was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.